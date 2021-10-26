Ipsen’s (IPSEY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IPSEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ipsen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Ipsen from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

IPSEY stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15. Ipsen has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

