Arch Capital Group (ACGL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

