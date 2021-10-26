Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. On average, analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:BHR opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.94.
A number of research firms recently commented on BHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
