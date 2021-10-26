Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. On average, analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE:BHR opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.20% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.