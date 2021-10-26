Devon Energy (DVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Devon Energy to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, analysts expect Devon Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $41.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 225.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.95.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

