Engagesmart Inc’s (NYSE:ESMT) Quiet Period To Expire on November 2nd

Engagesmart’s (NYSE:ESMT) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 2nd. Engagesmart had issued 14,550,000 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $378,300,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESMT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. Engagesmart has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

