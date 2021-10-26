ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NYSE:IACC)

ION Acquisition Corp 3’s (NYSE:IACC) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 27th. ION Acquisition Corp 3 had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at $320,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

