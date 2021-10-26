Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from SEK 195 to SEK 200. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Swedbank AB (publ) traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 29272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Danske lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

