ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $775.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $692.97 and last traded at $687.17, with a volume of 1154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $686.65.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.97.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after acquiring an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.7% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

