Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Up 4.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shot up 4.9% on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $175.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Crocs traded as high as $158.28 and last traded at $157.03. 13,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,387,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.76.
CROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.
In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,345,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,147 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
