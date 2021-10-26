Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Up 4.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shot up 4.9% on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $175.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Crocs traded as high as $158.28 and last traded at $157.03. 13,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,387,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.76.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,345,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,147 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 97.6% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47,029 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 495.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 73,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Crocs by 30.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Crocs by 140.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Crocs by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after acquiring an additional 137,207 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

