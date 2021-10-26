NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Up 5.8% on Analyst Upgrade

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shares traded up 5.8% on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.09. 17,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,872,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NEX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.26.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $8,568,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 62,552 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The business had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

