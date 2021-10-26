Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $435.00 to $475.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Anthem traded as high as $436.32 and last traded at $434.56, with a volume of 893937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $433.34.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.41 and a 200 day moving average of $381.38. The company has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

About Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

