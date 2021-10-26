PAE Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PAE)

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,833 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,878% compared to the average daily volume of 77 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAE. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,464,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAE. Bank of America began coverage on PAE in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:PAE opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $919.53 million, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.27. PAE has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PAE will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About PAE

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

