Investors Buy Large Volume of Crown Put Options (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 7,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,146% compared to the average volume of 571 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 102.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 178,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown by 172.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Crown by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 30.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,679,000 after purchasing an additional 257,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average of $105.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

