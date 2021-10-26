Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Horizon Technology Finance Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $17.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $343.77 million, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 112,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 101.69%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.