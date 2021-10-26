Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Masco Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

MAS opened at $61.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 180.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 26.6% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

