Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $29.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 151.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 364,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 239,613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 54.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 226,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 63.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,660 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

