Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pan American Silver Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $26.53 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $32,047,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,661,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after acquiring an additional 372,285 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after acquiring an additional 337,511 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

