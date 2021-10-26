Contrasting Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bank of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bank of America and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 30.82% 11.08% 0.96% Old Point Financial 11.57% 6.27% 0.59%

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank of America pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of America and Old Point Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 1 6 15 0 2.64 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of America currently has a consensus price target of $44.52, indicating a potential downside of 6.29%. Given Bank of America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of America and Old Point Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $93.75 billion 4.26 $17.89 billion $1.87 25.41 Old Point Financial $54.71 million 2.01 $5.39 million N/A N/A

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of America has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of America beats Old Point Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Global Wealth and Investment Management provides client experience through a network of financial advisors focused on to meet their needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products. The Global Banking segment deals with lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions to clients, and underwriting and advisory services. The Global Markets segment includes sales and trading services, as well as research, to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses. The All Other segment consists of asset and liability management activities, equity investments, non-core mortgage loans and servicing activities, the net impact of periodic revisions

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

