United States Steel (NYSE:X) & Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) Critical Survey

United States Steel (NYSE:X) and Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get United States Steel alerts:

This table compares United States Steel and Legato Merger’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Steel $9.74 billion 0.68 -$1.17 billion ($4.67) -5.27 Legato Merger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Legato Merger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United States Steel.

Profitability

This table compares United States Steel and Legato Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Steel 6.75% 20.37% 6.74% Legato Merger N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United States Steel and Legato Merger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Steel 3 3 3 0 2.00 Legato Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

United States Steel currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.98%. Given United States Steel’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe United States Steel is more favorable than Legato Merger.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.3% of United States Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Legato Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of United States Steel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United States Steel beats Legato Merger on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke. The U.S. Steel Europe segment offers producing and marketing strip mill plates, spiral welded pipe, heating radiators, refractory ceramic materials. The Tubular Products segment involves in manufacturing and trading seamless and electric resistance welded steel casing and tubing. line pipe, and mechanical tubing. The company was founded in 1901 by Andrew Carnegie, John Pierpont Morgan, Charles Michael Schwab and Elbert Henry Gary and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Legato Merger Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.