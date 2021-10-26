First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.71.

TSE FR opened at C$16.61 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$12.56 and a 12 month high of C$30.75. The stock has a market cap of C$4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5206224 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.01%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$412,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,795,480.50. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,800. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $661,892 over the last ninety days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

