Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.92.

STN stock opened at C$68.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 39.88. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$37.46 and a 1-year high of C$72.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.82.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$940.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.6819448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total transaction of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,828,044.65. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

