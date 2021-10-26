TD Securities Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$76.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.31.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$56.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.41. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$53.63 and a 52 week high of C$67.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. The stock has a market cap of C$28.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.31%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

