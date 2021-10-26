Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at National Bankshares

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.95.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$10.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$7.73 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.78.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 10.2997732 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.26%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,650. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

