Ryder System (R) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ryder System (NYSE:R) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Ryder System has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $1.950-$2.050 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $7.200-$7.500 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts expect Ryder System to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ryder System stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Ryder System worth $43,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

