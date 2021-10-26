Republic Services (RSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Republic Services to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Republic Services has set its FY 2021 guidance at $4.000-$4.050 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, analysts expect Republic Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE:RSG opened at $131.26 on Tuesday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day moving average of $114.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.74.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.