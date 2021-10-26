Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €49.30 ($58.00).

BDT stock opened at €54.40 ($64.00) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €50.54 and its 200-day moving average is €51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69. The company has a market cap of $551.79 million and a P/E ratio of -299.46. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a twelve month high of €63.20 ($74.35).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

