Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €60.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.16 ($82.55).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €61.90 ($72.82) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12-month high of €75.08 ($88.33).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

