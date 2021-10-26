Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates SEK 222 Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 222 price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VOLV.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a SEK 175 price objective on Volvo in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 270 price target on Volvo in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 232.44.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

