Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$13.75 at National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

EQX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.88.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith sold 33,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total value of C$303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,821,851.60. Insiders bought a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $49,864 in the last quarter.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.