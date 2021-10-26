Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) Insider Cathryn Vanderspar Buys 17,695 Shares

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) insider Cathryn Vanderspar acquired 17,695 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £20,349.25 ($26,586.43).

Shares of LON SUPR opened at GBX 119 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £965.11 million and a P/E ratio of 9.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.06. Supermarket Income REIT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 1.49 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

