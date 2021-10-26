Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) – Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on EDV. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.15.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$32.03 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$23.12 and a 52 week high of C$35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.48.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$925.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.24 million.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

