BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for BCE in a report issued on Friday, October 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on BCE to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.89.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$63.17 on Monday. BCE has a 52-week low of C$52.52 and a 52-week high of C$67.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. The stock has a market cap of C$57.14 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.78 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

