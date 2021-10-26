Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TMX Group Limited Lifted by Analyst (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for TMX Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.99 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$154.29.

TSE X opened at C$134.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The firm has a market cap of C$7.59 billion and a PE ratio of 24.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$137.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$135.18. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$145.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.64%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.