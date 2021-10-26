Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50.

70489 has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$469.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$571.82 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

