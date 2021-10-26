National Bank Financial Comments on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$50.00 to C$55.50 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.14.

Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$52.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.98 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$49.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,455,000. Insiders have purchased 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420 in the last ninety days.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.