HashCoin Trading 8.8% Higher This Week (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $432,867.70 and $63,551.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00051160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.10 or 0.00219928 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00104824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

