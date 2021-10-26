Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $106.21 million and $18.81 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $167.93 or 0.00269387 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 663,827 coins and its circulating supply is 632,477 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

