AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Shares Up 2.2%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.86. 11,676,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,609% from the average session volume of 683,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.51.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $817,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 80,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.