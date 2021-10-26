CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Shares Down 3.7%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 108,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 243,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCRF shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

CloudMD Software & Services, Inc operates as an investment company with interests in healthcare and rehabilitation services. It operates through Healthcare Industry segment. The company was founded on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

