Belt Finance Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $6.64 or 0.00010657 BTC on popular exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $51.16 million and $761,691.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00070181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00078755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00103349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,553.71 or 1.00343972 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.24 or 0.06691183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00021394 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 7,700,023 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

