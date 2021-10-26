Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.07

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $2.15. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 954,443 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a market cap of $64.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 5.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Fuel Tech by 4.7% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,404,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63,669 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 18.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 13.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,489,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 178,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

