Aeron (ARNX) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. Aeron has a market cap of $7,798.75 and $40,904.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aeron has traded 299.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00051160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.10 or 0.00219928 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00104824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

