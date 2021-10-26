MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 126,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,332,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LABS. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.75 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.41.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.