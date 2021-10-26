Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Trading Up 27.3%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS)’s stock price was up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc operates as a shell company, which does not have any business operations. The company was founded by Nathalie Babazadeh and Kacey Mor-Vu on April 22, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

