JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Shares Down 7.8%

JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY)’s share price was down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.76 and last traded at $27.76. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42.

JTEKT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JTEKY)

JTEKT Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, machine tools, driveline components, and steering products. It operates through the Machinery Parts and Machine Tools segments. The Machinery Parts segment provides steering wheels, drive train parts, and bearings. The Machine Tools segment offers machine tools, control equipment, and industrial heat treatment furnaces.

