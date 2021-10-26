$202.05 Million in Sales Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post $202.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.90 million to $208.20 million. James River Group reported sales of $177.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $784.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.60 million to $797.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $904.75 million, with estimates ranging from $862.80 million to $946.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JRVR. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in James River Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in James River Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 117,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,404. James River Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

