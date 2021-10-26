China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Shares of LFC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 505,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,520. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $19.94 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Life Insurance will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in China Life Insurance by 37.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in China Life Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in China Life Insurance by 652.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in China Life Insurance by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

