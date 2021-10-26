$846.05 Million in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will report sales of $846.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $860.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $790.20 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $475.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELY. Raymond James raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 116.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after purchasing an additional 111,562 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth approximately $13,934,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,407. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

