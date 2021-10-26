Zacks: Brokerages Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240.07 Million

Analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to announce $240.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.30 million and the lowest is $229.50 million. Funko posted sales of $191.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $926.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $943.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $975.20 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

Shares of FNKO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,480. The firm has a market cap of $879.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.40. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $6,212,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,508 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,969 over the last three months. 14.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Funko by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

