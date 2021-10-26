Analysts Anticipate EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will report $100.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.18 million to $103.10 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $92.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $399.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $405.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $426.41 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $438.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after acquiring an additional 123,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,090,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,297,000 after acquiring an additional 21,899 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,076,000 after acquiring an additional 33,596 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EGP traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.50. 157,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,678. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $130.64 and a 52-week high of $193.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

